‘Game of Thrones’ Star Kit Harington Returns to HBO in ‘Industry’ Season 3

Kit Harington is set to return to HBO, but not for another “Game of Thrones” series. At least not yet.

The actor will recur in Season 3 of the critically acclaimed finance drama “Industry” as Henry Muck, the CEO and Founder of Lumi, a promising green tech energy company about to go public. This marks his first role at the cable network since the end of “Game of Thrones” in 2019, amid talks of a potential sequel series based on his character Jon Snow.

A joint production between HBO and Bad Wolf for the BBC, “Industry” explores the inner workings of the high finance world through the eyes of a group of young bankers. As they juggle establishing their identities with the pressures and privileges of working at the London office of the international bank Pierpoint & Co., the bankers find that morality and good behavior is not always the path to success.

Production on the eight-episode third season of “Industry” is set to begin in April in the London. HBO revealed in a statement that the upcoming episodes will find Pierpoint looking to the future and taking a big bet on ethical investing. This pivot will show the desk finding themselves at the center of the buzzworthy IPO of Lumi, the enterprise led by Muck — in a journey that goes all the way to the very top of the finance, media and government circles.

The casting news comes months after HBO announced that a potential “Game of Thrones” sequel series, focused on Harington’s Jon Snow in which he is set to reprise the role, was in the early development stages at the network. In June, “Game of Thrones” author George R. R. Martin posted about the news on his website’s Not-a-Blog section, the project is codenamed “Snow” and had been development as long as other “Game of Thrones”-adjacent series that HBO had been developing.

“For whatever reason it was never announced and it never leaked… until now,” Martin wrote at the time.

“Industry” is created, written and executive produced by Mickey Down and Konrad Kay. The series is a Bad Wolf Production for HBO and the BBC and is executive produced by Jane Tranter, Kate Crowther, and Ryan Rasmussen for Bad Wolf, and Rebecca Ferguson for BBC.

