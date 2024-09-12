Pixar’s Record-Breaking ‘Inside Out 2’ Sets Disney+ Release Date

“Inside Out 2” is coming home.

The Pixar Animation Studios feature, which is now the highest-grossing animated movie of all time, has set a streaming release date on Disney+ for Sept. 25.

In “Inside Out 2” Riley, now 13 (and voiced by Kensington Tallman), goes away to hockey camp while the original emotions in her head (led by Joy, voiced once again by Amy Poehler) are contending with the arrival of a group of new emotions – Anxiety (Maya Hawke), Envy (Ayo Edebiri), Ennui (Adèle Exarchopoulos) and Embarrassment (Paul Walter Hauser). With Joy and the other original emotions kicked out of headquarters, they have to traverse Riley’s mind and regain control, while Riley, in the real world, is faced with major challenges herself.

In addition to the Disney+ date, the streamer launched its Blockbuster Offer where now through Sept. 27, new and returning customers can get Disney+ Basic for only $1.99/month for three months.

While initial estimates for “Inside Out 2” had the sequel making around $80 million for its opening weekend, those estimates were blown out of the water by the actual number – $152.4 million, on its way to $1.675 billion worldwide. This eye-watering number eclipsed the tallies pulled down by Disney’s “Frozen II” ($1.453 billion) and Jon Favreau’s “Lion King” remake ($1.657 billion). Among other breakthroughs, “Inside Out 2” was the first animated feature to ever make over $1 billion internationally.

“Inside Out 2” was directed by Kelsey Mann and written by original writer Meg LeFauve and Dave Holstein from a story by Mann and LeFauve. It was produced by Mark Nielsen. The voice cast also includes Liza Lapira (as Disgust), Tony Hale (as Fear), Lewis Black (as Anger), Phyllis Smith (as Sadness) and Diane Lane and Kyle MacLachlan (as Riley’s parents).

“Inside Out 2” arrives on Disney+ on September 25.