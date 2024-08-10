‘Inside Out’ Disney+ Series ‘Dream Productions’ Set for 2025

Pixar is hard at work on a new Disney+ series set in the world of “Inside Out” called “Dream Productions.” The show, which will be released in 2025, will take place between the events of the first “Inside Out” movie and the sequel “Inside Out 2,” which opened this summer to sky-high box office.

“Dream Productions” was announced at the D23 fan expo on Friday by Pixar chief Pete Docter, who said the show is “set in the studio where Riley’s dreams are made on time and on budget.”

The show comes as “Inside Out 2” has passed the $1.5 billion mark at the box office. The sequel is a follow-up to Docter’s 2015 film “Inside Out,” which brought to life the emotions inside a young girl. The follow-up added a bevy of new emotions as the girl, Riley, entered puberty.

“Dream Productions” is a play on the dream factory seen in the franchise, where Riley’s dreams were shown being put together like a sitcom production.

Pixar’s first-ever longform TV series “Win or Lose” is due to arrive on Disney+ this December.

Just announced at #D23: Inspired by the world of Inside Out, #DreamProductions is a brand-new @DisneyPlus series focused on the movie studio where Riley’s dreams are made. Coming in 2025! pic.twitter.com/DmBx7Jcc9o — Pixar (@Pixar) August 10, 2024

Drew Taylor contributed to this story.