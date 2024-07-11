Bill Belichick to Join ‘Inside the NFL’ as Analyst

Former New England Patriots coach and eight-time Super Bowl champion Bill Belichick is coming to “Inside the NFL.” He will join host Ryan Clark and returning analysts Chad Johnson and Chris Long.

The second season of the football commentary show will premiere on The CW on Aug. 30 at 9 p.m. ET.

“Bill Belichick joining ‘Inside the NFL’ is a true game-changer for this storied franchise and The CW,” Dennis Miller, president of The CW Network, said in a Thursday press release. “Not only is he one of the most accomplished coaches in NFL history, but his knowledge and passion for football is truly unmatched. Fans will now get the chance to hear his insights and better understand the nuances of the game from the master himself. We cannot wait for Bill, Ryan, Chad and Chris to deliver a championship-caliber show all season long.”

“I’m thrilled to join my new team at NFL Films and to work on such a historic television franchise,” Belichick added. “I’ve always appreciated ‘Inside the NFL’s depth of analysis, and I hope to bring the same detailed insight to The CW by talking real football with real pros – Ryan, Chris and Chad – this coming season.”

“Over the years, NFL Films and Coach Belichick have enjoyed a long and collaborative relationship. Adding his football mind to an already impressive roster on ‘Inside the NFL’ presents an incredible creative opportunity,” Steve Menzel, senior producer and showrunner of NFL Films, said.

Considered by many to be the greatest coach in NFL history, Belichick coached the Patriots for 24 seasons and won an unprecedented nine AFC Championships and six Super Bowls. Prior to joining New England, Belichick was the head coach of the Cleveland Browns and won two Super Bowls as defensive coordinator for the New York Giants.

This isn’t the first time Belichick has partnered with NFL Films. In 2019, he partnered with the company on the series “NFL 100 All-Time Team,” which won an Emmy and earned Belichick a nomination for Outstanding Studio Analyst.