Netflix to Stream ‘Inside the NFL’ During Playoffs and Super Bowl

The final five episodes of “Inside the NFL” are coming to Netflix just in time for the 2023 playoffs and the upcoming Super Bowl. It’s all part of a new deal struck between the streamer and the latest home of “Inside the NFL,” the CW.

The deal will officially begin on Wednesday. After the CW exclusively airs the first-run episode of “Inside the NFL” every Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET, that new episode will be added to Netflix on Wednesday by noon PT. New episodes will be added to Netflix through the week after the Super Bowl, and the deal will cover the U.S.

The CW first acquired the storied sports commentary show in June 2023, marking the first time “Inside the NFL” was available on broadcast television. First released in 1977, “Inside the NFL” originally ran on HBO from the 1970s until 2008. After that, it moved to Showtime from 2008 to 2021 before living on Paramount+ for a brief two-year stint.

In its current form, former Pittsburgh Steelers safety Ryan Clark serves as the program’s host. The analysts include former Miami Dolphins linebacker Channing Crowder, former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler, former Cincinnati Bengals and the New England Patriots wide receiver Chad Johnson and former New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Chris Long.

Produced by NFL Films, “Inside the NFL” is executive produced by Ross Ketover, Pat Kelleher and Keith Cossrow.

The series continues both Netflix and the CW’s growing interest in sports programming, specifically sports programming tied to live events. The streaming giant is currently home to programs such as “Quarterback,” “Formula 1: Drive to Survive,” “Full Swing,” “Break Point,” “Untold” and “Tour de France: Unchained.” Netflix has also partnered with major sports leagues including Formula I, the Professional Golfers’ Association of America (PGA), the NFL, the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP), the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) and the Fédération internationale de football association (FIFA), just to name a few.

In recent months, the CW has also expanded its live sports offerings. The broadcast network currently has a deal with ACC college sports when it comes to football and basketball and is the home of LIV Golf. In addition to being the home of “Inside the NFL,” the network will be the exclusive home to the Nascar Xfinity Series beginning in 2025 and extending through the 2031 season.