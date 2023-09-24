Usher to Headline 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show (Video)

Usher will be the halftime show performer at Super Bowl LVIII, which will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas this February with Apple Music as the sponsor. The National Football League and Jay-Z’s Roc Nation made the announcement on Sunday as the regular season neards the end of its first month.

Usher has already made himself right at home in Las Vegas with his residency show “My Way” at Park MGM, which runs through December. He also recently released new single “Boyfriend,” with a music video set in Vegas starring Keke Palmer.

“I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before,” Usher said in a statement Sunday.

The singer also talked about the announcement and the secrecy around it with Apple Music host Zane Lowe, telling him, “It’s been a lot to keep secrets from my own kids at home. A very, very closeknit group of people knew and were really excited about the entire thing.”

Excited to get that huge of a platform, Usher added, “Those 13 minutes mean everything. Been on my bucket list for a long time.”

He shared what it was like getting called with the offer from Jay-Z himself.

“I mean, you know, me and the big homie, we talk often. But when I got this call… he said, ‘it’s time, it’s magic time. You know, it’s time for you to have that moment.’ I’m like, what are you talking about? He’s like, ‘the Super Bowl.’”

This will be Usher’s first time as the Super Bowl headliner, but not the first time he’s appeared on the halftime show. He was a surprise guest back in 2011 for the Black Eyed Peas’ halftime performance in Arlington, Texas.

Usher joins a list of recent Super Bowl halftime performers that includes Rihanna, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent and The Weeknd.