“Interview With the Vampire” showrunner Rolin Jones is extending his partnership with AMC Networks after signing a new multi-year overall deal.

The deal comes as the drama series is in the midst of its eight-episode second season on AMC and AMC+, with its sixth episode slated to air this Sunday. The show has been AMC+’s biggest series for viewership and acquisition in the last year, outside of shows in “The Walking Dead” universe.

“We’re thrilled to extend our exclusive multi-year overall deal with Rolin Jones, who is one of the most talented writers and showrunners working anywhere in scripted entertainment,” AMC Studios president of entertainment Dan McDermott and executive vice president of scripted programming Ben Davis said in a joint statement. “We couldn’t be more excited about all that is to come through this extended AMC Studios partnership with this extraordinary creative talent.”

Set in the year 2022, Season 2 of “Interview With the Vampire” continues to follow vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac as he recounts his life story to journalist Daniel.

The series picks up from the bloody events in 1940s New Orleans, which was when the perpetually teenaged Claudia conspired to kill Lestat de Lioncourt. Louis chronicles his adventures in Europe, his journey discovering Old World Vampires, the Theatre Des Vampires in Paris and how Louis met his great love, Armand.

The cast includes Jacob Anderson as Louis de Pointe du Lac, Sam Reid as Lestat de Lioncourt, Assad Zaman as Armand, Delainey Hayles as Claudia, Eric Bogosian as Daniel Molloy, Ben Daniels as Santiago, Roxane Duran as Madeleine, Bally Gill as Real Rashid, Luke Brandon Field as Young Daniel Molloy and David Costabile as Leonard.

Jones executive produces the series alongside Mark Johnson, Mark Taylor, Christopher Rice and the late Anne Rice.

“The brilliance of our show ‘Interview With the Vampire,’ and it truly is brilliance, comes directly from the mind and the pen of Rolin Jones. From the very first draft of the first episode, it was clear to everyone involved that we were in the hands of a master storyteller,” Jones said in a statement. “He surprises, he entertains and he doesn’t compromise. Working with Rolin is without a doubt one of the highlights of my career.”

Jones first signed a multi-year overall deal with AMC in 2020 under his Dwight Street Book Club banner with Adam O’Byrne.

In a statement, Jones said that he was “grateful to Dan and Ben for the accidental extension of our deal, excited to continue working on the fourth best show Mark Johnson has produced for AMC and eager to unleash our development slate (Callaghan, Moscovitch, Bellson, Stein/Prosty, Feldman/Sweeney, Hewlett/Musselman, Moshe- actual finished scripts y’all!) when the historic and transcendent staring game our beloved business finds itself in, ends in a mutually satisfying blink.”

His other credits include HBO’s “Perry Mason,” “The Exorcist” for Fox, “Friday Night Lights,” “Weeds” and “Boardwalk Empire.” Jones is repped by UTA, manager Larry Shuman and Tara Kole at JSSK.