‘Interview With the Vampire’ and ‘The Walking Dead’ Spin-Offs Among AMC Series Heading to Netflix

“Interview With the Vampire” and “The Walking Dead” spin-off series are heading to Netflix.

AMC has inked a deal with Netflix to license 13 of its series to the streaming giant for one year. Most of the AMC branded series will be available on Netflix beginning Aug. 19, while “The Walking Dead: Dead City” Season 1 and “The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live” Season 1 begin streaming on Jan. 13, 2025.

The AMC series that will land on Netflix in August include the first seasons of “The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon,” “Anne Rice’s Interview With the Vampire,” “Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches,” “Monsieur Spade,” “That Dirty Black Bag” and “The Terror.”

“A Discovery of Witches” Seasons 1-3, “Dark Winds” Seasons 1-2 and “Fear the Walking Dead” Seasons 1-8 will also be available to stream in August alongside “Gangs of London” Seasons 1-2, “Into the Badlands” Seasons 1-3, “Kevin Can F*** Himself” Seasons 1-2 and “Preacher” Seasons 1-4.

The new additions join AMC’s “The Walking Dead” Seasons 1-11, which are currently streaming on Netflix. Under the licensing deal, “Walking Dead” and the newly added series will be available to stream on the standard with ads plan commercial-free.

Given the success of “The Walking Dead” on Netflix — Season 11 spent three weeks as one of the Top 10 most-watched English TV shows last year — AMC is hopeful the licensing deal will not only drive viewership on Netflix, but also increase awareness for AMC series.

“This agreement puts our high-quality shows in front of the vast audience of Netflix subscribers with the AMC brand clearly represented. These curated titles are also being strategically windowed to drive interest in current and upcoming seasons on our direct-to-consumer and partner platforms,” AMC Networks CEO Kristin Dolan said in a Tuesday statement. “We believe this significant expansion of our Netflix relationship will drive viewership and engagement on Netflix, while also raising awareness and interest in our award-winning content on AMC-branded and partner platforms across our distribution ecosystem.”