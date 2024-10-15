‘Invincible’ Season 3 Teaser Promises No Midseason Break This Time Around

In a teaser for “Invincible” Season 3, the Prime Video animated series promised its fans there won’t be a midseason break this time around.

The nearly three-minute video was released on Tuesday, and it kicks off with Invincible/Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun) checking out who folks online find to be the “hottest” superhero in the series while sitting at Burger Mart. But suddenly, Global Defense Agency director Cecil Stedman pops in to join him.

“We have these things called doors that normal people use all the time, you should try them,” Invincible tells Cecil.

“We also have these things called Viltrumites, you should try them winning a fight against them sometime,” Cecil snaps back before laying out last season’s events and calling out Mark’s estrangement over the last few months.

“It’s been months, Mark. Months since 2,000 retirees got their vacation cruise ruined and you got your ass kicked by some second cousin of your dad’s who dropped in to prove a point,” Cecil reprimands. “That point being that she could kick your ass without breaking a sweat. Not only that, she promised Mr. Ten Times worse was on his way. So what exactly have you been doing to prepare? There’s only eight billion people counting on you.”

“Well, I’ve been busy writing, designing, storyboarding, voice acting, key posing,” Invincible says as Cecil cuts him off.

“Stop! I’m not falling for that s–t. Who do you think I am? Some pickle-hating, one-eyed rube from planet just-let-the-Viltrumites-win?” he sarcastically questions.

Cecil then points out the show’s previous hiatus. Part 1 of Season 2 aired in November 2023 and the second portion aired in March 2024. Season 1 premiered March 2021 without a midseason break, in addition to an Atom Eve standalone special in July 2023.

“And don’t even get me started on your little four-month vacation right in the middle of things. We all sure loved that,” Cecil says, getting meta (“Invincible” comic book creator Robert Kirkman previously acknowledged in an interview with Polygon that while fans “didn’t like” the breakup of seasons, they were a “production necessity”).

“All right, we’re taking over your training,” Cecil concludes the teaser, listing weight-lifting, speed, damage resistance and even punctuality as possible areas of improvement for Mark.

And when is his training going to start? Well, “Invincible” Season 3 premiere day, of course: Thursday, Feb. 6, on Prime Video.