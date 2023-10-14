After Nolan’s shocking betrayal at the end of Season 1, 18-year-old superhero Mark Grayson is back in a new trailer for Season 2 of Prime Video’s “Invincible,” which premiered Saturday at New York Comic Con 2023.

The adult animated series based on Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker and Ryan Ottley’s comic book of the same name will see Mark face a new host of threats as he struggles to rebuild his life and battle against his greatest fear: He might become his father without even knowing it.

The trailer and an exclusive episode clip premiered during Prime Video’s NYCC panel. Fans and attendees were also treated to a conversation about the series with executive producer, cocreator and co-showrunner Kirkman and co-showrunner and executive producer Simon Racioppa.

The series features voice work from stars Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh, Zazie Beetz, Grey DeLisle, Chris Diamantopoulos, Walton Goggins, Gillian Jacobs, Jason Mantzoukas, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells, Kevin Michael Richardson, Seth Rogen and J.K. Simmons.

The first half of the eight-episode second season will premiere Nov. 3, with new episodes airing weekly. Following a mid-season hiatus, the second half of “Invincible” Season 2 will premiere in early 2024.

In addition to Kirkman, Racioppa and Rogen, “Invincible” is executive produced by David Alpert, Catherine Winder, Margaret M. Dean and Evan Goldberg. Meanwhile, Walker and Helen Leigh serve as co-executive producers.

Watch the full trailer in the video above.