Prime Video teased the return of “Invincible” at San Diego Comic-Con with a new trailer, unveiling a star-studded lineup of new characters joining the fun in Season 2. The show is set to return for the first half of its eight-episode second season Nov. 3, with the remaining episodes set for release in early 2024.

The adult animated superhero series, which comes from Skybound Entertainment, is based on the groundbreaking comic book by co-creator and executive producer Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker and Ryan Ottley.

Season 2 will continue to follow 18-year-old Mark Grayson, who struggles to rebuild his life as he faces a host of threats, all while battling his greatest fear — that he might become his father without even knowing it.

The show’s cast includes Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh, Zazie Beetz, Grey DeLisle, Chris Diamantopoulos, Walton Goggins, Gillian Jacobs, Jason Mantzoukas, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells, Kevin Michael Richardson, Seth Rogen and J.K. Simmons.

The teaser also unveiled a slate of talent sharing their voice in the new episodes, including Sterling K. Brown, Chloe Bennet, Calista Flockhart, Scoot McNairy and others.

In addition to Kirkman, the series is executive produced by David Alpert, Catherine Winder, Simon Racioppa, Margaret M. Dean, Rogen and Evan Goldberg. Walker and Helen Leigh serve as co-executive producers.

The release date for Season 2 was revealed during a panel at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con.

Additionally, Kirkman revealed during the panel that a special standalone screening of “Invincible Atom Eve,” an origin episode focused on the character, will premiere on the Amazon-owned streamer on July 21 and screen at the convention.

Check out the trailer in the video above.