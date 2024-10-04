‘It’s What’s Inside’ Cast and Character Guide: Who’s in Whose Body?

Netflix’s “It’s What’s Inside” is the body-swapping thriller that sparked a bidding war at Sundance, and it’s finally streaming for all to see. And you’re probably going to want to see it a couple of times, because the ensemble cast is constantly rotating through characters, leaving the audience to keep up with who’s who — and in who’s body — at what point in the film.

We’re going to keep the basic cast and character details here spoiler-free, though we will add some hints to help you keep track, in case you’re wondering where you’ve seen that actor before without getting the whole movie ruined for you. But not to worry, if you’re looking for a breakdown of who’s in who’s body, we’ll include that in a spoiler section below, too.

Here’s your guide to the “It’s What’s Inside” cast and the characters who’ll be swapping bodies.