‘It’s What’s Inside’ Cast and Character Guide: Who’s in Whose Body?

Netflix’s “It’s What’s Inside” is the body-swapping thriller that sparked a bidding war at Sundance, and it’s finally streaming for all to see. And you’re probably going to want to see it a couple of times, because the ensemble cast is constantly rotating through characters, leaving the audience to keep up with who’s who — and in who’s body — at what point in the film.
We’re going to keep the basic cast and character details here spoiler-free, though we will add some hints to help you keep track, in case you’re wondering where you’ve seen that actor before without getting the whole movie ruined for you. But not to worry, if you’re looking for a breakdown of who’s in who’s body, we’ll include that in a spoiler section below, too.
Here’s your guide to the “It’s What’s Inside” cast and the characters who’ll be swapping bodies.
Shelby (Brittany O’Grady)
Brittany O’Grady plays the anxious Shelby, who is dating Cyrus and feels unappreciaed and disconnected in their relationship. O’Grady is best known for playing Sydney Sweeney’s BFF Paula in “The White Lotus” Season 1, Simone in “Star” and Sophie in “Sometimes I Think About Dying.”
Cyrus (James Morosini)
James Morosini plays Shelby’s inattentive and distant boyfriend, Cyrus, who has a longstanding crush on Nikki and can generally be spotted through his defensive behavior. Morosini is best known for writing, directing and starring alongside Patton Oswalt in “I Love My Dad,” which was inspired by events in his real life. He also played Dalton in “Sex Lives as College Girls” and appeared in “American Horror Story” and Fox’s “Lethal Weapon” series.
Forbes (David Thompson)
David Thompson plays expelled genius turned tech bro Forbes, who shows up with the body-swapping machine and unleashes chaos on the wedding party. Thompson’s best-known roles include Stemler in “Win Win,” Tad in “Green Room,” Jonathan Crane/Scarecrow in “Gotham” and Ryan Torres, aka the Skull Mask killer, in “Fear Street: 1994.” He’s also appeared in “The Boys,” “Station 19” and “Boardwalk Empire.”
Nikki (Alycia Debnam-Carey)
Alycia Debnam-Carey plays self-serving influencer Nikki, who’s tangled up in a lot of the group’s past drama. Best known for playing Alicia in “Fear the Walking Dead” and Lexa in “The 100,” Debnam-Carey’s roles also include “Friend Request,” “Saint X,” “The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart” and “Into the Storm.”
Reuben (Devon Terrell)
Devon Terrell plays the soon-to-be-married Reuben, who reunites his old friends for his final bachelor blowout at his family’s estate. He’s still hung up on his former flame, Maya. Terrell is best known for playing young Barack Obama in “Barry” and the once and future king, Arthur, in “Cursed.”
Dennis (Gavin Leatherwood)
Gavin Leatherwood plays hard-partying, heavily tatted ladies’ man Dennis, who’s got history with both Nikki and Forbes’ sister, Beatrice. He also says “bro” a lot. Leatherwood is best known for playing Nicholas Scratch on “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” and Nico Murray on “Sex Lives of College Girls.” He’s also a go-to music video boyfriend, appearing in Sabrina Carpenter’s “Skin” and Fletcher’s “Better Version.”
Brooke (Reina Hardesty)
Reina Hardesty plays artsy stoner Brooke. Hardesty is best known for playing Beth on “Brockmire” and Joss Mardon, aka Weather Witch, on The CW’s “The Flash” and “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.”
Maya (Nina Bloomgarden)
Nina Bloomgarden plays Maya, the free spirit who’s got a history with groom-to-be Reuben. She can usually be spotted praying, meditating or saying “dude.” Bloomgarden’s credits include Violet Thompson in “The Resort,” Chloe in “Sugar Baby” and Amber in “The Idea of You.”
Which characters are in which bodies at what times?
Not too worried about the actors and just want to know which characters swap bodies? Not to worry, we’ve got that information for you too. Here’s a quick guide to all four rounds of body-swapping in “It’s What’s Inside.”
The 20-Second Swap
- Shelby is in Maya’s body
- Cyrus is in Dennis’ body
- Forbes is in Cyrus’ body
- Maya is in Brooke’s body
- Dennis is in Rueben’s body
- Nikki is in Shelby’s body
- Brooke is in Nikki’s body
- Rueben is in Fores’ body
Round One
- Shelby is in Brooke’s body
- Cyrus is in Rueben’s body
- Forbes is in Dennis’ body, but pretends to be Cyrus.
- Maya is in Nikki’s body
- Dennis is in Forbes’ body
- Nikki is in Maya’s body
- Brooke is in Shelby’s body
- Rueben is in Cyrus’ body
Round Two
- Shelby is in Nikki’s Body
- Cyrus is in Forbes’ body
- Forbes is in Rueben’s body
- Maya is in Shelby’s body
- Dennis is in Cyrus’ body
- Nikki is in Shelby’s body
- Brooke is in Maya’s body
- Rueben is in Dennis’ body
Coda
- Shelby is in her own body
- Cyrus is in his own body
- Forbes is in Nikki’s body
- Maya is in Brooke’s body
- Dennis is in Forbes’ body
- Nikki is in Rueben’s body
- Brooke is in Maya’s body (dead)
- Rueben is in Dennis’ body (dead)
