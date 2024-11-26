‘The View’: Joy Behar Says Jack Smith Dropping Case Against Trump Proves ‘There’s No Such Thing as Karma’

Special Counsel Jack Smith officially dropped his investigation into convicted felon and President-elect Donald Trump this week, and for “The View” host Joy Behar, the move is a clear sign that “there’s no such thing as karma.”

The ABC hosts discussed the move to kick off Tuesday’s Hot Topics, with Behar joking that the idea of consequences for Trump now feels like a mythical creature.

“It kind of shows you there’s no such thing as karma, doesn’t it? I mean, it’s like the Easter bunny and affordable housing — it doesn’t exist!” she said. “I mean I feel like, eventually I think we will get him out. But it’s gonna take awhile, and let’s hope that there’s not too much damage that he does.”

That optimism carried through for Behar though, as she added that she hopes and suspects that Republicans in congress will “step up” to block certain policies, simply “because it will affect them.”

Meanwhile, host Sunny Hostin was just as frustrated at the case being dropped, reiterating that it was Trump’s goal the whole time.

“I firmly believe that the reason he was running again to be president was partially because he wants to sort of milk money out of the government, which is what he did the first time,” she said. “He was running to stay out of jail! That’s what he was doing, if we’re being honest, OK?”

The host and former federal prosecutor added that she doesn’t fault Merrick Garland or Jack Smith though, telling viewers that, in her experience as a prosecutor, those kinds of cases take 2-4 years to prosecute. Trump’s began in 2022, and he ran out the clock.

“The statute of limitations will likely run out when he’s done, so he did what he wanted to do,” she said.

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.