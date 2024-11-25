‘The View’: Alyssa Farah Griffin Admits She ‘Probably Agrees With 75%’ of Trump’s Policies

“The View” host may have voted for Kamala Harris — marking the first time in her life she voted for a Democrat — but that doesn’t mean she’s entirely out on her former boss. In fact, according to the ABC host on Monday, she figures she still agrees with roughly 75% of his policies.

To kick off the day’s Hot Topics, the women discussed the idea of people using the holidays as a time to unplug from the news and rest, ahead of Donald Trump’s inauguration in January. And, while most of them agreed it was a good idea, Farah Griffin was the outlier, simply because she saw the outcome coming.

“God’s honest truth, I kind of always thought Trump would win, until maybe the final days, just ’cause it felt like Kamala Harris had this real momentum,” she said. “But the signs were there.”

She noted that, particularly among her various circles, she noticed a “yearning” for Trump to return, even if people don’t like his personality. So, she’s remaining positive.

“I’m in this position where I feel a bit unburdened by what has been. I’m gonna wait and see,” she said. “He’s not been sworn in yet — I’m somebody who probably agrees with 75% of his policies. If he focuses on creating jobs, on bringing down the cost of living, securing the border in a responsible and being tough on America’s adversaries, I’m all for it.”

Trump has already vowed to — and nominated a cabinet who has also vowed to — make massive job cuts in federal government, and economists have predicted his policies actually result in increased inflation.

The host added that she thinks he still needs to be held accountable, and the American people and media need “to call balls and strikes,” but is overall optimistic.

“I root for America, so I root for a smart, serious Donald Trump presidency, and I root for pushback when he doesn’t do things that are smart,” she finished.

To that, moderator Whoopi Goldberg replied that “all those things are great to dream about,” earning a large laugh from the audience and her cohosts.

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.