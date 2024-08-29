Jack White Threatens ‘Fascist’ Trump With Lawsuit for Campaigning With ‘Seven Nation Army’

Jack White is the latest artist to threaten Donald Trump with legal action for using The White Stripes’ classic “Seven Nation Army” to campaign.

White took to Instagram Thursday calling out the former president and Republican nominee for using The White Stripes’ “Seven Nation Army” over a video telling followers he was off to campaign in Michigan and Wisconsin. It was posted to X by Trump’s Deputy Director of Communication Margo Martin.

“Oh … Don’t even think about using my music you fascists,” White wrote on Instagram. “Lawsuit coming from my lawyers about this (to add to your 5,000 others). Have a great day at work today Margo Martin. And as long as I’m here, a double f–k you DonOLD for insulting our nation’s veterans at Arlington, you scum. You should lose every military family’s vote immediately from that if ANYTHING makes sense anymore.”

Read the post in full below:

White’s name joins an ever-growing lists of artists who don’t want their music associated with Trump or his run for presidential re-election. Earlier this month, Celine Dion also came after the Republican nominee for playing her “Titanic” hit “My Heart Will Go On” at a Montana rally.

“Today, Celine Dion’s management team and her record label, Sony Music Entertainment Canada Inc., became aware of the unauthorized usage of the video, recording, musical performance and likeness of Céline Dion singing ‘My Heart Will Go On’ at a Donald Trump/JD Vance campaign rally in Montana,” Dion’s team said in a statement. “In no way is this use authorized and Celine Dion does not endorse this or any similar use.”

In a snarky conclusion, the statement added, “… And really, that song?”

White’s nod to an incident at the Arlington National Cemetery was in reference to a minor security altercation that happened Aug. 26. Trump went to the cemetery to pose for pictures and videos during a wreath-laying ceremony for American service members who served in Afghanistan. Trump spokesman Steven Cheung denied a physical altercation, but the cemetery put out a statement about the incident.

“Federal law prohibits political campaign or election-related activities within Army National Military Cemeteries, to include photographers, content creators or any other persons attending for purposes or in direct support of a partisan political candidate’s campaign,” the statement read in part.