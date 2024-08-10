Céline Dion Slams Donald Trump for Unauthorized Use of ‘My Heart Will Go On’: ‘And Really, That Song?’

Céline Dion isn’t happy with her iconic “Titanic” soundtrack love song “My Heart Will Go On” being used by Donald Trump, with video of Dion performing the song projected ahead of his speech in Montana this week — she issued a statement Saturday underlining the unauthorized nature of the song’s use by the Republican presidential candidate.

“Today, Celine Dion’s management team and her record label, Sony Music Entertainment Canada Inc., became aware of the unauthorized usage of the video, recording, musical performance, and likeness of Celine Dion singing ‘My Heart Will Go On’ at a Donald Trump / JD Vance campaign rally in Montana,” Dion’s team said in a statement Saturday. “In no way is this use authorized and Celine Dion does not endorse this or any similar use.”

In a snarky conclusion, the statement adds, “… And really, that song?”

Is Trump’s campaign being trolled from within? Someone on his staff decided to play Celine Dion singing “My Heart Will Go On” from Titanic at his Montana rally. Many consider Titanic a metaphor for Trump’s sinking campaign. pic.twitter.com/dVbNjVylel — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) August 10, 2024

Trump was mocked for the use of the song this week given its association with the film about a ship crashing into an iceberg and sinking into the icy water, killing many of those aboard. The song usage comes as his poll numbers have cratered following President Joe Biden dropping out of the presidential race and being replaced by Vice President Kamala Harris on the Democratic ticket.

By contrast, Harris reporteldy requested permission from Beyoncé to use her song “Freedom” as a campaign theme, with rumors abounding that the A-list singer may perform at this year’s Democratic National Convention later this month.

Things have clearly changed since Dion attended a Mar-a-Lago event alongside Trump and wife Melania back in 1999 — they have been photographed together several other times over the years.