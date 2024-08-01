Jamie Lee Curtis Apologizes for Saying the Marvel Universe Is in Its ‘Bad’ Phase: ‘I Will Do Better’

"I've reached out to Kevin Feige and will no longer play in that mud-slinging sandbox competition we call the Internet," the actress says

Jamie Lee Curtis apologized for saying the Marvel Universe is in its “bad” phase during a recent press interview at Comic-Con. Since her viral remark, the actress shared that she’s reached out to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige with a promise to “do better” with her public opinions going forward.

“My comments about Marvel were stupid and I will do better,” Curtis wrote in a Thursday X post. “I’ve reached out to Kevin Feige and will no longer play in that mud slinging sandbox of competition we call the Internet nor will I engage in the toilet paper promotion or game play that is designed for clicks not content or conversation.”

The actress made the slight dig in a sit-down conversation with MTV, during which she was asked, “What phase is Marvel in right now?” She blatantly responded, “Bad.”

Her wry answer quickly made its rounds, becoming a viral topic. At the time, Curtis was doing press promotion for “Borderlands” alongside her castmates.

This isn’t the first time Curtis has taken a few jabs at the superhero entertainment company. In May 2022, she swiped at Marvel’s “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” for seemingly having a cover that resembled her and Michelle Yeoh’s Oscar-winning film, “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” for which Curtis took home Best Supporting Actress.

“Is it JUST me? Does it seem STRANGE that our tiny movie that could and did and continues to do #1movieinamerica and is TRULY MARVELOUS, out marvels any Marvel movie they put out there @everythingeverywheremovie has a Marvel movie coming out with a copycat poster?” Curtis wrote.

She continued, “Is this one of those Internet feuds? All I’ll say is we would SLAY in a ‘Family Feud’ contest with the ‘Doctor Strange’ strangers.”

Curtis later clarified her statement in an interview with People.

“What I was trying to talk about was it doesn’t have to be a Marvel movie in order to be a spectacle and to really move you,” Curtis said. “And you can’t have a company called Marvel without somebody making fun of it and calling it Marvel-less. I mean, I think we out-marveled Marvel.”

And while Curtis has had a few unsavory opinions about Marvel, she’s also said she’d be down to star in one of its flicks — though she noted that she isn’t sure Marvel would know what to do with a woman her age.

“I’m a collaborating artist. I work with a lot of people on a lot of different things, and if the role was interesting and if I could bring what I do to it, of course I would [work with Marvel],” Curtis said. “What am I going to do, say no? Of course! But I would find it hard to imagine that Marvel’s going to figure out something to do with a 64-year-old woman.”

