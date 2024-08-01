Jamie Lee Curtis apologized for saying the Marvel Universe is in its “bad” phase during a recent press interview at Comic-Con. Since her viral remark, the actress shared that she’s reached out to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige with a promise to “do better” with her public opinions going forward.

“My comments about Marvel were stupid and I will do better,” Curtis wrote in a Thursday X post. “I’ve reached out to Kevin Feige and will no longer play in that mud slinging sandbox of competition we call the Internet nor will I engage in the toilet paper promotion or game play that is designed for clicks not content or conversation.”

My comments about Marvel were stupid and I will do better. I've reached out to Kevin Feige and will no longer play in that mud slinging sandbox of competition we call the internet nor will I engage in the toilet paper promotion or game play that is designed for clicks not content… — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) August 1, 2024

The actress made the slight dig in a sit-down conversation with MTV, during which she was asked, “What phase is Marvel in right now?” She blatantly responded, “Bad.”

Her wry answer quickly made its rounds, becoming a viral topic. At the time, Curtis was doing press promotion for “Borderlands” alongside her castmates.

This isn’t the first time Curtis has taken a few jabs at the superhero entertainment company. In May 2022, she swiped at Marvel’s “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” for seemingly having a cover that resembled her and Michelle Yeoh’s Oscar-winning film, “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” for which Curtis took home Best Supporting Actress.

My comments about Marvel were stupid and I will do better. I've reached out to Kevin Feige and will no longer play in that mud slinging sandbox of competition we call the internet nor will I engage in the toilet paper promotion or game play that is designed for clicks not content… — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) August 1, 2024

“Is it JUST me? Does it seem STRANGE that our tiny movie that could and did and continues to do #1movieinamerica and is TRULY MARVELOUS, out marvels any Marvel movie they put out there @everythingeverywheremovie has a Marvel movie coming out with a copycat poster?” Curtis wrote.

She continued, “Is this one of those Internet feuds? All I’ll say is we would SLAY in a ‘Family Feud’ contest with the ‘Doctor Strange’ strangers.”

Curtis later clarified her statement in an interview with People.

“What I was trying to talk about was it doesn’t have to be a Marvel movie in order to be a spectacle and to really move you,” Curtis said. “And you can’t have a company called Marvel without somebody making fun of it and calling it Marvel-less. I mean, I think we out-marveled Marvel.”

And while Curtis has had a few unsavory opinions about Marvel, she’s also said she’d be down to star in one of its flicks — though she noted that she isn’t sure Marvel would know what to do with a woman her age.

“I’m a collaborating artist. I work with a lot of people on a lot of different things, and if the role was interesting and if I could bring what I do to it, of course I would [work with Marvel],” Curtis said. “What am I going to do, say no? Of course! But I would find it hard to imagine that Marvel’s going to figure out something to do with a 64-year-old woman.”