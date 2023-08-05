Jamie Lee Curtis Says She ‘Fully Supports’ the Strike After ‘Switzerland’ Comment Sparks Discord

Oscar-winning actress Jamie Lee Curtis is reiterating her full support for the SAG-AFTRA strike after days-old comments began spreading on social media on Saturday that incorrectly pegged her as “neutral” in the standoff.

“I was inevitably asked about the strike and I made a comment about wanting to be like Switzerland,” she said of her interview at a charity event. “All of a sudden the clearly desperate news cycle machine is all over me to clarify those comments. Here they are! I FULLY SUPPORT the SAG-AFTRA strike, have volunteered making signs multiple times and have donated to the relief fund. I SUPPORT the leadership and SUPPORT our demands. I’m a rank-and-file union member. I am not on any negotiating committee.”

The “Everything Everywhere All at Once” star said she hopes both sides can come to a resolution soon, and pushed for SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP to get back to negotiating.

“I believe we have to look at all sides in any conflict in order to find resolution, solution and a fair and equitable settlement. Can we end this now and not turn this into some ridiculous news cycle story AND GET BACK TO THE TABLE AND NEGOTIATE?”

On Thursday, Curtis was asked by Variety about the strike and responded that she was “hopeful that we can see all sides,” saying, “I’m more Switzerland. I’m not a polarized person here. I don’t like the rhetoric on both sides. Any settlement means nobody’s happy. So there will be a settlement and not everyone will be happy. I don’t like the them vs. us. The fact that there’s a them and an us bothers me. It’s one industry and I hope that all of the sides can recognize the oneness of our industry.”

The video of the interview started gaining traction on social media on Saturday, with users slamming Curtis for what they saw as disappointing rhetoric. The actress responded with her own statement on Instagram, reiterating her support for the strike and her union while stressing her desire to see SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP get back to the negotiating table.

Read Curtis’ full statement below.

