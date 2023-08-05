Zachary Levi issued a statement attempting to clarify his remarks after a video of him calling one of the actors guild’s strike rules “so dumb” went viral. The rule restricts actors from promoting their work.

In a statement to media outlets, the “Shazam” star addressed comments he made last month at Comic Con Manchester in the United Kingdom.

“It’s come to my attention that an offhand remark I made in jest last weekend is being taken out of context,” Levi said on Friday. “So let me be very clear. I fully support my union, the WGA and the strike. I remain an outspoken critic of the exploitative system that us artists are subject to work in since I started my journey in this business 25 years ago.”

At the time of his “so dumb” remarks, Levi was starting his appearance talking about how he was unable to share details about his projects, including his double dose of “Shazam!” films or “Chuck.” He made humorous allusions to those appearances without naming them.

While Levi said in his statement that he felt his words were misconstrued, he also mentioned that fans would be impacted by the guild’s directive.

“But we also cannot forget our fans during this strike,” Levi said. “Fans that spend their money and energy traveling far distances to talk with us about our work that means so much to them, we should be able to engage. Our business exists and succeeds because of the fans, and I think it’s imperative we appreciate them for their support of our careers.”

Levi’s comments on the guidelines went viral in a clip shared online. One of the videos gained more than 300,000 views.

“I’m not allowed to talk about… this is so dumb,” Levi said. “I’m not allowed to talk about movies that I may be a superhero in. I’m not allowed to talk about TV shows that I may have been a nerd who worked at a Best Buy. I’m not allowed to talk about any animated princess movies that I was fantastic in — as the best prince ever! I’m not allowed to talk about those things.”

Levi has previously shown support for the strike, and in his statement he highlighted the importance of the strike and how it ultimately will be beneficial for people in entertainment and media.

“This strike is necessary to protect ourselves, our writers, and all those working in production who make the industry move,” Levi said.

