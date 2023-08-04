LA Mayor Karen Bass Says It’s ‘Critical’ to Resolve Hollywood Strikes ‘Immediately’

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass on Friday stepped up her efforts to cajole a resolution to the ongoing actors and writers strike, calling the matter and “important inflection point for our city’s signature industry has caused ripple effects throughout our economy as well as that of the state and the country.”

“Communication reopening between representatives of the Writers Guild of America and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers is an encouraging development especially as this historic moment continues to have profoundly negative impacts on our economy and many of our community members, Bass said in a statement.

She added: ” The impact has spanned every corner of Los Angeles — from the writers and actors on the picket line trying to make ends meet to keep a roof over their head and food on the table, to businesses who rely on the entertainment industry. The economic conditions of the entertainment industry are changing — and we must react and evolve to this challenge. It is critical that this gets resolved immediately so that Los Angeles gets back on track and I stand ready to personally engage with all the stakeholders in any way possible to help get this done.”

Bass issued a similar call on July 17, when she called for both sides to reach “a fair and equitable solution” to end the strike

“In all industries — education, hospitality, goods delivery or entertainment — Angelenos deserve fair contracts,” Bass said.

“Los Angeles is experiencing a summer of struggle to make ends meet,” Bass noted. “Whether you’re a writer who has been on strike for more than 72 days or an actor who has been on strike for 72 hours, wages and health benefits to afford housing, food and the basic necessities to survive should be a minimum requirement in discussions.”

