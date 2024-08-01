Janet Yang Re-Elected Motion Picture Academy President for 3rd Term

Janet Yang has been re-elected president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the Academy announced on Thursday.

Yang was elected to her third one-year term as president by the Academy’s Board of Governors, which also elected five vice presidents: Lesley Barber, DeVon Franklin, Donna Gigliotti, Lynette Howell Taylor and Howard A. Rodman.

A member of the Academy’s Producers Branch, Yang was nominated as a Governor-at-Large by then-Academy President John Bailey in 2019 and re-nominated by AMPAS President David Rubin in 2022. Her films include “The Joy Luck Club,” “The People vs. Larry Flynt,” “South Central” and “Over the Moon.”

“I am thrilled to have Janet return as Academy President for a third term to continue our great work of the past two years,” said Academy CEO Bill Kramer in a statement. “I look forward to collaborating with our officers and governors to advance the Academy’s mission, serve our global membership, celebrate the work of our international filmmaking community, continue to ensure the financial health of the Academy and broaden our reach and impact within the industry.”

Academy presidents are allowed serve up to four consecutive one-year terms, but Yang will not be eligible for a fourth term next year. She is in her sixth year as a Governor-at-Large, the maximum a governor can serve before leaving the board for a two-year hiatus.

Of the five vice presidents, only Lesley Barber is a first-time Academy officer. DeVon Franklin, Lynette Howell Taylor and Howard A. Rodman were re-elected to their vice president positions, while Donna Gigliotti is returning to be an officer after previously serving as one. The total number of AMPAS vice presidents was reduced from eight to five, with additional responsibilities transitioning to the Academy Foundation Board.

The AMPAS officers:

Lesley Barber, Vice President (chair, Membership Committee)

DeVon Franklin, Vice President (chair, Equity and Inclusion Committee)

Donna Gigliotti, Vice President/Treasurer (chair, Finance Committee)

Lynette Howell Taylor, Vice President (chair, Awards Committee)

Howard A. Rodman, Vice President/Secretary (chair, Governance Committee)