Jimmy Kimmel and John Mulaney Decline ABC Offer to Host the Oscars

Jimmy Kimmel and John Mulaney each declined separate offers from ABC to host the 2025 Academy Awards, according to media reports.

The late night host was an expected contender for the gig, as he’s hosted Hollywood’s biggest night four times before in 2017, 2018, 2023 and 2024. He currently ranks as the fourth most frequent Oscars host behind Johnny Carson’s five, Billy Crystal’s nine and Bob Hope’s 19. He declined the invitation for 2025 earlier this summer. (Upon accepting his offer to host last year, Kimmel fittingly quipped, “I always dreamed of hosting the Oscars exactly four times.”)

Mulaney, on the other hand, was riding a swell of support to host next year’s Oscars after memorably presenting at this year’s and hosting the Governor’s Awards. The stand-up comedian’s schedule would not allow for the commitment, according to Puck, who first reported the news. “Everybody’s in L.A.” may get a renewal order from Netflix, and he has several other projects coming up.

The decline came despite in 2023 telling The Hollywood Reporter that he would like to host the Oscars some day. “Sure, why not? It would be really fun,” he said. “It’s hosting the Academy Awards. Johnny Carson did that.”

Representatives for ABC and the Academy declined comment to TheWrap.

Mulaney was a fan-favorite to host the 2025 Oscars after what became a viral moment when, while present for Best Sound, he went into a detailed description of Kevin Costner’s “Field of Dreams.” Not only did the Oscars bit have some fans exclaiming, “It’s giving Billy Crystal,” but it earned the approval of Costner himself.

“Not a bad summary,” the “Yellowstone” and “Horizon” star wrote on X two days later.

“Low key the funniest, most charming Oscars moment in a long long time,” another fan tweeted. “John Mulaney to host next year or we riot.”