Recent Oscar winners Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Cord Jefferson, Justine Triet, Mstyslav Chernov and Arthur Harari are among the 487 film professionals who have been invited to become members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the Academy announced Tuesday.

The list of prospective new members, which is the largest group to be invited in four years, contains a number of other 2024 Oscar nominees as well: among them are actresses Danielle Brooks, Lily Gladstone and Sandra Hüller; composer Jerskin Fendrix; producers Ben LeClair and James Wilson; writers Samy Burch, David Hemingson and Tony McNamara; and writer-director Celine Song.

Jefferson, Song and Triet were all invited to join both the directors branch and the writers branch, and must choose one branch if they accept the Academy’s invitation. Others invited by multiple branches were Michael Andrews (film editors/short films and feature animation), Bahrām Beyzāêi (directors/writers), İlker Çatak (directors/writers), Nadim Cheikhrouha (documentaries/producers) and Christine Turner (documentaries/short films and feature animation).

Invitations also went out to actors Jessica Alba, Jason Clarke, Greta Lee, Kate Mara, Stephanie Beatriz, Erika Alexander and Catherine O’Hara; directors Boots Riley, David Yates and S.S. Rajamouli; documentary filmmakers Sergei Loznitsa, Nisha Pahuja and Frédéric Tcheng; writers Kogonada and Erica Tremblay; and artists representatives Linda Lichter and Douglas Urbanski.

According to the Academy, 44% of the invitations went to individuals who identify as women and 41% went to people from underrepresented ethnic and racial communities. More than half went to people living outside the United States.

Each branch of the Academy has its own requirements for membership, though those requirements can be waived for Oscar nominees or winners. Committees from each branch review potential members and make their recommendations to the Board of Governors, which has the final say on which candidates are invited to join.

By inviting nearly 500 new members this year, the board broke a three-year streak of keeping the list of invitees to just below 400. The last three years had seen 395 invites in 2021, 397 in 2022 and 398 in 2023.

For years, the Academy kept the total number of members below 6,000 and limited the ability of branches to admit more new members than they lost through death or retirement. Those limits were removed in the mid-2010s, leading to three years of around 300 invitations between 2013 and ’15. After the #OscarsSoWhite protests of 2016 and the revelation that AMPAS members were 75% male and 90% white, the Academy embarked on a five-year drive to double the number of women and members of color.

That led to 683 invitations in 2016, followed by 774 in 2017, 928 in 2018, 842 in 2019 and 819 in 2020, with a particular emphasis on new members who lived and worked outside the United States.

The Academy is now about 80% larger than it was in 2010, and almost 60% bigger than it was before the 2016 membership drive began.

Notably, the Academy doesn’t reveal how many people decline their invitations to join, though anecdotal evidence suggests that a vast majority of them accept. AMPAS had 9,797 voting members for the last Oscars season, which means that a strong acceptance rate in this year’s class should bring the number of voters very close to 10,000.

