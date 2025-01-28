Trump-Pardoned Jan. 6 Rioter Fatally Shot After Resisting Arrest in Indiana

A man who was one of the more than 1,550 Jan. 6 insurrectionists who were pardoned by President Donald Trump by executive order last week was fatally shot by a sheriff’s deputy on Sunday after resisting arrest at a traffic stop in Indiana.

The incident occurred in Jasper County after a sheriff’s officer stopped Matthew W. Huttle, 42, of Hobart, Indiana, in his vehicle, Indiana State Police said.

The police statement did not explain why the deputy had stopped Huttle’s vehicle, only that the the suspect “resisted” when the officer attempted to arrest him.

“An altercation took place between the suspect and the officer, which resulted in the officer firing his weapon and fatally wounding the suspect,” read the statement, which indicated that Huttle “was in possession of a firearm.”

In August 2023, Huttle pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of entering and remaining in a restricted building for his part in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection on the Capitol. He was sentenced to six months in prison, according to The New York Times.

His uncle, Dale Huttle, who was charged with a felony for assaulting Capitol police with a flagpole, was sentenced to 30 months in prison in June 2024.

“Much of Matt’s criminal history and many of the problems in his life in general are directly related to his extreme alcohol abuse,” Huttle’s lawyer Andrew Hemmer wrote in the Jan. 6 case. He explained that Huttle had been drinking since he was 15 years old and had multiple convictions for driving under the influence.

Hemmer said that Huttle had just been released from jail after his most recent arrest on a charge of DUI when he agreed to drive his uncle to the Capitol, but was not interested in politics himself. “He thought it would be a historic event that he could document through pictures and videos,” Hemmer wrote.

The deputy who shot Huttle has been placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard practice. The deputy’s name has not yet been released to the media. Local authorities are investigating the shooting along with the Jasper County prosecutor.