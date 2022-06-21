Jason Momoa’s ‘The Last Manhunt’ Picked Up by Saban Films

Saban Films have secured the worldwide rights to the Jason Momoa western “The Last Manhunt” about the legend of Willie Boy, the company announced on Tuesday.

The film is the true story of the last great American manhunt of the old west, based on the oral history of the Chemehuevi tribe within the boundaries of what became Joshua Tree National Park.

The film features a largely Native American ensemble cast, including: Martin Sensmeier, Mainei Kinimaka, Zahn McClarnon, Lily Gladstone, Raoul Max Trujillo, Brandon Oakes, and Tantoo Cardinal.

Set in 1909 when a reputed murder spawns a tragedy reminiscent of Romeo and Juliet, “The Last Manhunt” follows Willie Boy (Sensmeier) and his love Carlota (Kinimaka) who go on the run after he accidentally shoots her father in a confrontation gone terribly wrong. With President Taft coming to the area, the local sheriff leads two Native American trackers seeking justice for their “murdered” tribal leader.

Saban Films will release the film in November 2022.

Saban Films previously collaborated with Momoa on the 2018 film “Braven” which to date was one of the most successful films for the company.

“We are thrilled to be working with Jason again, especially on The Last Manhunt, a story about a misrepresented culture. As Jason noted, the ‘ true story of Willie Boy is a beautiful one’,” Bill Bromiley, President Saban Films, said in a statement.

Momoa is currently in production on Universal’s “Fast X.” He recently wrapped production on “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,” DC’s sequel to “Aquaman.” The film is scheduled to be released theatrically on March 17, 2023.

Variety first reported the news.