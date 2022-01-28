Jason Momoa in Talks to Play Villain in ‘Fast and Furious 10’

Jason Momoa is in talks to join the cast of the 10th “Fast and Furious” movie alongside Vin Diesel, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap.

Plot details for “Fast 10” are still being kept under wraps, as are any character details, but Momoa could reportedly star as one of the film’s villain in the action franchise.

Universal had no comment.

Diesel is set to return to the franchise along with Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris and Sung Kang, as is director Justin Lin. Diesel and Lin are also producing “Fast and Furious 10,” which is still untitled.

Universal has “Fast and Furious 10” slated for release on May 19, 2023.

Vin Diesel, by landing the “Aquaman” and “Dune” star, may have one-upped Dwayne Johnson in an ongoing public and private back-and-forth in which the “Fast and Furious” star had tried to court The Rock into returning for the 10th film. Diesel had urged Johnson in a post to “fulfill your destiny” and return to the franchise, at which point Johnson said in an interview that there would be “no chance” he would be returning and even calling Diesel’s post manipulative.

Up next for Jason Momoa is the “Aquaman” sequel “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,” as well as Netflix’s adventure and comedy film “Slumberland.”

Momoa is represented by WME.

THR first reported the news.