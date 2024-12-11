Jay-Z’s Lawyer Claims Opposing Attorneys Pressured Their Client Into Blaming Rapper for Unrelated Sexual Assault

A lawyer for Jay-Z says that high-profile attorney Tony Buzbee pressured his former client, a Jane Doe, into falsely accusing the rapper (aka Shawn Carter) of sexual assault alongside imprisoned music mogul Diddy (aka Sean Combs), according to a motion filed on Tuesday.

“Plaintiff’s attorney Anthony Buzbee has engaged in a campaign to leverage unfounded and heinous allegations against celebrities to secure large settlements. He seeks neither justice nor peace for his victims — he seeks only to benefit himself,” the legal document, which was obtained by TheWrap, read.

Buzbee has infamously represented at least two dozen people with accusations of sexual assault and other similar grievances against Combs — while promising as many as 120 total allegations in the works. He then included Carter in his latest filing, which made headlines on Sunday.

The unnamed woman mentioned in the new motion allegedly told Carter’s lawyers that she had initially contacted the Buzbee Law Firm with “allegations of trafficking and abuse unrelated to Mr. Combs (or Mr. Carter).”

The woman was then allegedly pressured to “make allegations of being drugged, held down and physically assaulted — allegations that were not true.” Once she “declined to adopt the version of events proposed by members of the Buzbee firm, she was summarily dropped as a client,” according to the motion.

Jay-Z’s lawyer also suggested the Jane Doe now fears retaliation for speaking out against “the conduct by Mr. Buzbee’s firm — specifically, to encourage lies — [which] discredits those who are legitimate victims.”

In the amended civil lawsuit against both Combs and Carter, they are accused of having drugged and raped a 13-year-old girl at an afterparty following the 2000 Video Music Awards.

Jay-Z previously filed an extortion claim against Buzbee in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Nov. 18 when he was still only referred to as “Celebrity A” in the initial filing.

A day before attending the “Mufasa” premiere on Monday night, the rapper publicly dismissed the charges as “blackmail,” writing online that he was being pressured by Buzbee to settle out of court. In a statement, the musician said it instead incited him to expose the accuser for “the fraud [they] are in a VERY public fashion.”

For his part, Buzbee previously said he would not allow anyone — including Carter or Combs — to silence his clients.