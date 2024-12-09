Jay-Z Accused of Rape of a Minor in Civil Lawsuit Originally Filed Against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

In an amended lawsuit filed Sunday, Jay-Z has been accused of raping a 13-year-old girl, identified only as Jane Doe, in 2000 alongside Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs. The rapper, whose real name is Shawn Carter, was added to the lawsuit originally filed against Combs in October.

The lawsuit was filed by Texas-based attorney Tony Buzbee.

Buzbee has filed several lawsuits against Combs in recent months, but this is the first that has named a second famous co-defendant. In the amended lawsuit, Combs is accused of having drugged and raped a 13-year-old girl at an afterparty following the 2000 Video Music Awards.

“Another celebrity stood by and watched as Combs and Carter took turns assaulting the minor,” the suit reads. “Many others were present at the after-party, but did nothing to stop the assault. Combs has been allowed for years to conduct himself in this manner without any consequences. He believes he is above the law. He is not. His close friend Shawn Carter has been with Combs during many such instances described herein.”

The lawsuit also describes the personal and professional relationship between Carter and Combs. The pair met in the 1990s and began to work together, the documents read, and “were not simply occasional collaborators in the music industry.”

“Indeed, the two are apparently so close that Combs stated in 2023 that Carter is the only person, other than Combs’ mother, who is allowed to call him by his legal first name of ‘Sean.’”

Carter was identified in the original lawsuit as “Celebrity A,” the documents also read, and before filing the amended lawsuit he received “a letter from Plaintiff’s counsel requesting a mediation to resolve this matter.”

Instead, he “responded to said letter by not only filing an utterly frivolous lawsuit, but by also orchestrating a conspiracy of harassment, bullying and intimidation against Plaintiff’s lawyers, their families, employees and former associates in an attempt to silence Plaintiff from naming Jay-Z herein.”

The documents also claim that Doe “observed widespread drug use, including marijuana and cocaine” at the party before she accepted a drink described as a “reddish-yellow mixture” that tasted like “orange juice, cranberry juice, and something bitter.” After drinking the beverage she felt light-headed and found a room to lie down in.

“Soon after, Combs entered the room, along with defendant Carter and a female

celebrity (‘Celebrity B’),” the documents continue. Both Combs and Carter are accused of vaginally raping Doe while Celebrity B watched.

In a statement on social media shared by Roc Nation, Carter said, “My lawyer received a blackmail attempt, called a demand letter, from a ‘lawyer’ named Tony Buzbee. What he had calculated was the nature of these allegations and the public scrutiny would make me want to settle.”

“No sir, it had the opposite effect! It made me want to expose you for the fraud you are in a VERY public fashion. So no, I will not give you ONE RED PENNY!!” Carter continued.

“These allegations are so heinous in nature that I implore you to file a criminal complaint, not a civil one!! Whomever would commit such a crime against a minor should be locked away, would you not agree? These alleged victims deserve real justice if that were the case.”

“This lawyer, who I have done a bit of research on, seems to have a pattern of these types of theatrics!” he continued.

“I have no idea how you have come to be such a deplorable human, Mr. Buzbee, but I promise you I have seen your kind many times over. I’m more than prepared to deal with your type. You claim to be a marine?! Marines are known for their valor, you have neither honor nor dignity.”

“My only heartbreak is for my family. My wife and I will have to sit our children down, one of whom is at the age where her friends will surely see the press and ask questions about the nature of these claims, and explain the cruelty and greed of people. I mourn yet another loss of innocence. Children should not have to endure such at their young age. It is unfair to have to try to understand inexplicable degrees of malice meant to destroy families and human spirit.”

“My heart and support goes out to true victims in the world, who have to watch how their life story is dressed in costume for profitability by this ambulance chaser in a cheap suit.”

“You have made a terrible error in judgment thinking that all ‘celebrities’ are the same,” the statement continued. “I’m not from your world. I’m a young man who made it out of a project in Brooklyn. We don’t play these types of games. We have very strict codes and honor. We protect children, you seem to exploit people for personal gain. Only your network of conspiracy theories, fake physics, will believe the idiotic claims you have levied against me that, if not for the seriousness surrounding harm to kids, would be laughable.”

“I look forward to showing you just how different I am.”

Combs’ trial date has been set for May 5, 2025. He is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center on a federal indictment. Each of his attempts for release has been denied.