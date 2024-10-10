Diddy Trial Date Set for May 2025

The trial date for Sean “Diddy” Combs’ trio of charges has been set for May 5, 2025.

Judge Arun Subramanian made the ruling in Manhattan federal court on Thursday, as seen in court docs obtained by TheWrap. Combs was present for the decision.

Subramanian replaced U.S. District Judge Andrew L. Carter Jr., who was forced to recuse himself due to past work with the lawyers involved. Carter previously denied Combs’ appeal towards his bail rejection after the rapper was arrested on charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.

The music mogul is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center on the federal indictment, as all of his attempts to be released have been denied. On Wednesday, Combs’ team also accused the federal government of leaking the Cassie hotel video tape to the media back in May, the AP reports.

The update comes after a lawyer representing 120 new accusers levied even more allegations against Combs (this is in addition to multiple other civil lawsuits filed against him since his initial Sept. 16 arrest).

“The Buzbee Law Firm has been associated by the Ava Law Group to act as Lead Counsel to pursue claims on behalf of more than 50 individuals who suffered sexual assault and abuse at the hands of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and his cohorts. This group of brave individuals include both men and women; many were minors when the abuse occurred. Some of these brave individuals reported the incidents to the police, others did not. Each individual story is gut wrenching and heartbreaking,” Tony Buzbee’s law firm wrote on Instagram. “The acts complained of occurred at hotels, private homes, and also at the infamous P.Diddy ‘Freak Off’ parties. The violations against this group of individuals are mind-boggling and can only be described as debauchery and depravity, exacted by powerful people against minors and the weak.”

Buzbee then held a public press conference detailing some of the specific allegations, multiple of which graphically involved minors. Combs has pleaded not guilty to the charges and has denied the subsequent public allegations alike.

“As Mr. Combs’ legal team has emphasized, he cannot address every meritless allegation in what has become a reckless media circus. That said, Mr. Combs emphatically and categorically denies as false and defamatory any claim that he sexually abused anyone, including minors. Mr. Buzbee has not yet filed a single case in any jurisdiction,” his attorney Erica Wolff told TMZ following Buzbee’s press conference. “Mr. Combs looks forward to proving his innocence and vindicating himself in court if and when claims are filed and served, where the truth will be established based on evidence, not speculation.”



