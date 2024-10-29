JD Vance to Appear on ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’ This Week

Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance is set to follow in his running mate’s footsteps by appearing on Joe Rogan’s podcast later this week, CNN reported on Tuesday morning.

Vance’s appearance will come after Donald Trump sat for a three-hour interview on The Joe Rogan Experience last Friday. The Rogan-Trump episode has racked up 37.5 million views on YouTube since last Friday, making it Rogan’s biggest episode of the year, the Google-owned streaming platform said.

Trump’s episode pulled in big views despite YouTube failing to recommend the episode for several hours on Monday when users searched for it. YouTube, on Monday afternoon, apologized for what it called a “frustrating” error, before saying it’d fixed whatever issue that’d been blocking it.

News of Vance’s pending JRE appearance also comes after Rogan said Democratic nominee Kamala Harris offered him a one-hour interview, and only if the podcaster traveled to her – but he declined, saying “the best way to do it is in the studio in Austin.”

Trump and Vance have been making the podcast rounds of late. Vance appeared on comedian Tim Dillon’s podcast on Saturday; his episode has been viewed more than 720,000 times since then.

The podcast push has been credited in large part to Barron Trump, the 18-year-old son of the Republican nominee. ABC News said last week his “unofficial role” with the Trump campaign has been “podcast adviser,” as his dad has recently appeared on the shows for Theo Von, Adin Ross, and Andrew Schulz in an effort to reach younger voters.