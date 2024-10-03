Jennifer Aniston Gets a Kick Out of Tabloid Story Alleging Barack Obama Affair: ‘I Know Michelle More Than Him’ | Video

Jennifer Aniston got a kick out of a tabloid story claiming the actress and former President Barack Obama had a romantic affair – which she very much denied.

“It is untrue,” Aniston said told Jimmy Kimmel during a guest appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” adding that she does happen to know the Obama’s wife. “There is no truth … I’ve met him once, and I know Michelle [Obama] more than him.”

The story in question came from InTouch and was titled: “The Truth About Jen & Barack!” Seeing the opportunity to drop in a gag, Kimmel then questioned Aniston’s relationship with Michelle.

“It’s, it’s, it’s, it’s … that is not true,” Aniston replied.

While she immediately shut down any of the story’s validity, she mentioned it wasn’t a rumor she was necessarily furious about.

“Of all the calls you get from your publicist where you’re just like, ‘Oh no, what is it going to be’ or the emails saying, you know ‘some cheesy tabloid is going to make up a story,’ and then it’s that. I was not mad at it,” Aniston said.

But Kimmel wasn’t done, he wanted to Aniston to clear some other rumors that have apparently been swirling around about the “Friends” star. Some were true and others … not so much.

“A salmon sperm facial?” Kimmel asked.

After chuckling, she said, “I did.”

“But, let me explain. It’s not like, how do you get sperm out of a salmon. I mean, it was sort of unclear … I just took the woman’s word that it was,” Aniston said.

As far her supposedly installing a $4,000 anti-aging water filter in her home for her dogs, Aniston said “that is not true.” But she did admit that she travels abroad with jars of olives. The strangest rumor of them all that Kimmel listed was true: Aniston has a Ziplock bag filled with her dead therapist’s ashes. Well, she said it’s “a little true.”

“I’m going to sound like I really need a therapist after this,” Aniston joked.

Aniston went on to say that she doesn’t have a black belt in Jujitsu, she was approached for an photograph while nude in a sauna (which she turned down), she did have a piece of art hanging in Museum of Modern and her family would often ask her to belly dance as a child.