Jimmy Kimmel doesn’t really trust presidential polling. As he explained to his “Jimmy Kimmel Live” audience during his monologue Thursday, the major presidential polls don’t really tell us very much about how Kamala Harris is doing compared to Donald Trump.

“We’re now 46 days away from Donald Trump claiming he won the election,” Kimmel said. “Whether he did or not.”

“Kamala Harris appears to have momentum. I think. The polls say she does. But they also say she doesn’t. I don’t know. A slate of new polls have been rolling out over the last few days,” Kimmel explained.

“The Morning Consult says Harris got a big bump from the debate – is out to a six-point lead. Whereas the The New York Times/Siena College Poll says she did not get a big bump; the race is tied. Though that same poll says that, while Trump and Harris are tied nationally, she’s up four points in Pennsylvania, which is a key swing state that could decide the election,” he continued.

“But there’s bad news too, because the Washington Post says she and Trump are tied in Pennsylvania. Though another poll from Franklin & Marshall College – came out today. Has Kamala up by three in Pennsylvania,” Kimmel went on. “Whereas Emerson has her down by a point in Pennsylvania.”

“In other words, none of these polls mean anything at all. These are, they are, they’re meaningless and yet, we keep looking at them. They’re like the Kardashians in a lot of ways. But I will continue to keep you posted as new totally pointless new polling data comes in,” Kimmel said.

Watch the whole monologue below:

