Jennifer Fox to Produce Oscars’ Governors Awards for 6th Straight Year

Jennifer Fox, an Oscar nominee in 2008 for “Michael Clayton,” will return to produce the 15th Governors Awards, in which Honorary Oscars are presented, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on Wednesday.

The 2024 event, scheduled for Nov. 17, marks Fox’s sixth consecutive time producing the show.

As previously announced, the Academy Honorary Awards will be presented to musician-producer Quincy Jones and casting director Juliet Taylor; the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award will go to filmmaker and Comic Relief co-founder Richard Curtis; and the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award will be given to producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli.

“Jennifer is an exemplary producer, and we are delighted to welcome her back to the Governors Awards for a sixth time,” Academy president Janet Yang said in a statement. “Her expertise is unmatched, and we’re looking forward to a joyous event paying tribute to the achievements of Richard Curtis, Quincy Jones, Juliet Taylor, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli.”

“I’m thrilled to produce this special event for the Academy for another year,” Fox added. “It’s truly a highlight to honor the careers of such talented individuals and help kick off Oscar season.”

In addition to “Michael Clayton,” Fox’s credits include “Syriana,” “Good Night, and Good Luck,” “A Scanner Darkly,” “Duplicity,” “The Bourne Legacy,” “We Need to Talk About Kevin,” “Nightcrawler” and “Roman J. Israel, Esq.”