‘Jeopardy!’ Halts Filming as Los Angeles Fires Continue

“Jeopardy!” has paused production as the Los Angeles wildfires rage on.

The game show, which shoots at Sony’s lot in Culver City, has paused shooting for the week, and will reschedule production that was previously scheduled for this week, an individual with knowledge told TheWrap. “Wheel of Fortune” will also remain on pause amid the fires, which have been cautioned could pick up as winds grow this week.

“Jeopardy!” is just one of the series put on pause amid the fires, with CBS’ “After Midnight” and “The Price Is Right,” which are both filmed in front of live studio audiences, not filming new episodes on Monday. “After Midnight” also won’t film on Tuesday despite being previously scheduled to shoot.

Production on ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Doctor Odyssey” also remain on pause for now after initially shutting down on Wednesday, Jan. 8.

A handful of TV productions were paused amid the fires last week including Max’s “Hacks,” NBC’s “Suits: LA” and “Happy’s Place,” Apple TV+’s “Loot” and Peacock’s “Ted,” all of which are produced by Universal Studio Group, as well as CBS’ “NCIS: Origins” and “NCIS.” Prime Video’s “Fallout,” whose second season will film in Santa Clarita, also pushed its production return date after the holiday break to Friday.

By Monday, “NCIS,” “NCIS: Origins,” “Poppa’s House” and “The Neighborhood” resumed production, and productions from Universal Studio Group were also expected to return. After pausing taping last Wednesday due to the fires, “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” is also expected to film a new episode on Monday.

Several awards-centric events were postponed or canceled due to the wildfires, including the Critics’ Choice Awards, which was postponed from Sunday, Jan. 12 to Sunday, Jan. 26; the BAFTA Tea Party, which was canceled; and the AFI Awards luncheon, which was also postponed until a later date. The Grammys, which are scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 2, are set to continue as planned, with the telecast raising additional funds to support wildfire relief efforts.

Deadline first reported the news.