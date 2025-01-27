Jesse Eisenberg Thinks Tech Bros Should Be ‘Spending Every Day Helping People’ Instead of Politics

Jesse Eisenberg thinks the rich tech bro billionaires of the world are focused on the wrong things.

While appearing on “Real Time with Bill Maher,” the host asked Eisenberg about his thoughts on the tech bro rise into politics with the recent Trump reelection. Maher pointed out that Eisenberg might have a unique perspective having played Mark Zuckerberg in “The Social Network” and Lex Luther as a villainous tech bro in “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.”

“I look at it from a very specific perspective, which is if you’re so rich and powerful, why are you not just spending your days doing good things for the world,” Eisenberg said. “So it’s hard for me to understand the specifics of what they’re doing.”

He continued, ““You know, I married a woman who’s like this amazing activist. All she thinks about all day is, ‘How can I help the people who are most in need?’ So when I watch these incredibly powerful people, I just think, ‘Why are you not spending your day helping people?’ Why are you getting mired into this weird stuff — stuff I don’t really understand — and taking privacy concerns away, hurting people who are already hurting, marginalized people? I just can’t even understand that, so I’m not exactly thinking about them in politics. I’m just thinking, ‘Why are they not spending every day helping people?’”

Trump was flanked by many of the most influential and recognizable faces in tech at his inauguration last week. In attendance – and sat right behind the dais and in front of many of Trump’s cabinet apointments – was X and Tesla boss Elon Musk, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Apple CEO Tim Cook, and Google chief Sundar Pichai. TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew and OpenAI chief Sam Altman were also at the inauguration.

Their attendance is a strong flip flop from where things were Trump left office in 2021. At the time he had been banned from both Twitter and Facebook for posing threats in the wake of his loss. The sight at the 2025 inauguration led to a lot of head scratching and pondering on how many of these tech bros could just be kissing the ring.

“How is this happening? Why are people with tons of money up on the dais with cabinet nominees and family members?” Rachel Maddow asked during MSNBC’s inaugural coverage.