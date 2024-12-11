Jimmy Fallon Assures Audience Mitch McConnell Is OK After His Fall and ‘Ready for His Upcoming Fight With Jake Paul’ | Video

“It’s going to be close,” the “Tonight Show” host jokes

The Tonight Show
Jimmy Fallon hosting "The Tonight Show" (Photo Credit: NBC)

It sounds like Jake Paul has a new target in mind after his Netflix fight with Mike Tyson … at least, that’s the case according to Jimmy Fallon.

On Tuesday night, the “Tonight Show” host told his studio audience how Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell suffered a fall during a Senate lunch. “Thankfully, he’s doing OK and should have no problem getting ready for his upcoming fight with Jake Paul,” the NBC star joked, adding, “it’s going to be close.”

Fallon also took a jab at another older politician. After revealing that some of the most searched topics on Google in 2024 were the presidential election, the New York Times Connections puzzle and the Yankees, Fallon dropped the “least popular” search term of the year: “Joe Biden thirst traps.”

That was about as political as “The Tonight Show” got on Tuesday. Instead, Fallon embraced his silly, holiday-loving side. Later in the episode, the comedian switched jackets with an NBC page and unveiled that evening’s holiday sweater, a truly atrocious number with swans and giant shoulder pads.

He also swapped puns with a faux aide to the governor of New Jersey, played by Michael Torpey, after N.J. Governor Phil Murphy banned book bans in his state on Monday.

“Just to be clear on this, the books are blocked?” Fallon asked.

“No, Jimmy, the book bans are blocked. It’s a book ban block,” Torpey answered.

“I’m sorry. It’s a book ban block, meaning you can’t block book bans,” Fallon clarified.

“No, no, no. That would be a book ban block ban,” Torpey replied.

It basically continued on like this for about two minutes straight. Watch the full segment, above.

Kayla Cobb

Kayla has covered the TV industry for more then seven years. Before joining TheWrap in April of 2023, she was the Senior TV Reporter at Decider, the New York Post’s entertainment vertical that focuses on the streaming industry. She was instrumental to the site’s growth, helping transform a fledging site to a respected name in…

