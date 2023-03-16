After Netflix pulled the plug on Nancy Meyers’ $130 million ensemble comedy “Paris Paramount” on Tuesday, Jimmy Fallon is pretty confident in what will happen next. According to the “Tonight Show” host, the streamer will probably win back filmmaker Nancy Meyers in a very Nancy Meyers-esque way.

The romantic comedy was expected to star Scarlett Johansson, Owen Wilson, Michael Fassbender and Penelope Cruz, and followed a filmmaking duo who reunite on set after falling in and out of love with one another. The film would’ve marked Meyers’ first feature in the director’s chair since Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro’s “The Intern.”

In the end, it was budget clashes that sealed the fate of the film, as Meyers wanted a budget of $150 million, while Netflix drew the line at $130 million, an insider told TheWrap. But Fallon thinks maybe this is just the climax of a Nancy Meyers rom-com about a Nancy Meyers rom-com.

“I know what’s gonna happen. Any minute now, Netflix is gonna realize they messed up, and run to catch Nancy Meyers at the airport,” Fallon joked. “‘Hold the doors! Hold the doors, Nancy! I’ve made the biggest mistake of my life. We’re gonna make that movie!'”

Meyers is, of course, an industry legend for her timeless contributions in the world of rom-coms. She is known for both writing and directing some beloved films, including “The Holiday,” “It’s Complicated,” “Something’s Gotta Give,” the 1998 version of “The Parent Trap” and several others.

And indeed, in many of those films, the big romantic gesture at the climax of the story involves one love interest catching up to the other at the very last minute.

You can watch Fallon’s full monologue in the video above.