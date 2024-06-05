Jimmy Kimmel may not be a huge fan of Fox News, but he did find a segment he really enjoyed, courtesy of “Fox & Friends.” According to the ABC host, it’s the type of thing that “Fox News needs to do more of.”

In case you missed it, Tennessee Republican Rep. John Rose’s 6-year-old son went viral, after he hijacked his father’s recent speech on the House floor by sitting behind him and making silly faces directly into the camera. So, on Tuesday, “Fox & Friends” brought both Rose and his son Guy onto the show for a follow-up interview.

“Guy was up bright and early this morning to keep the fun going with Dad on ‘Fox & Friends’ and this, to me, is the kind of thing Fox News needs to do more of,” Kimmel said, teeing up the clip.

And, as Rose once again complained about Donald Trump’s felony fraud convictions on the Fox show, his son once again began making faces into the camera, sighing heavily. When the little boy was asked if there was anything he’d like to say to the audience, he was blunt, saying “Mm, not really!”

The host gave Guy another chance, suggesting maybe he’d like to say hello to someone on air, to which the child responded “Not at all.”

“No, no. More of an MSNBC guy,” Kimmel joked when the clip ended. “Oh, one more question for the kid: why is your dad 80 years old?”

You can watch Jimmy Kimmel’s full monologue in the video above.