Jimmy Kimmel Throws Back to His 2007 Interview With Trump in Honor of First 100 Days in Office | Video

Jimmy Kimmel commemorated Donald Trump’s first 100 days in office in a way only he can: by showing off a 2007 interview of the now president. Being continuously on the air since 2003 has its perks.

On Monday night, Kimmel reflected on how much Trump has changed over the years, noting that the Republican president used to be a Democrat who was best known to the average American as a reality host for NBC. “Back in 2007, we had a very orange show on Jan. 16. Our guest lineup was Donald Trump and Carrot Top,” Kimmel revealed. The late night host then cut to a nearly two decade old interview that took place back when Trump was the host of the “Celebrity Apprentice.”

“There we are chatting, friendly. Neither one of us had any clue of what was to come,” Kimmel said. “And what a handsome idiot I was too, looking back all those years.”

The past version of Kimmel then paused his interview with Trump to look directly at the camera. “Hey, who are you calling an idiot?” past Kimmel asked.

That was the setup for the very silly segment. As past Kimmel called his modern day counterpart old, current Kimmel repeatedly called his younger self fat. Present day Kimmel then predicted what Trump was going to do, guessing that the then-NBC-host was about to name drop a slew of celebrities before sucking up to Kimmel. On cue, past Trump mentioned Justin Timberlake and Larry King before emphasizing how often he watched “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“You’re right he loves me. How do you know him so well?” past Kimmel asked.

“It’s a long story,” current Kimmel said to laughter from his studio audience. “But the point is the man to your right is a threat to humanity.”

There were a couple more fun bits, like when past Kimmel mistook “orange lunatic” as a reference to Carrot Top and vowed to kill the comedian. But overall, it was a fun and innovative way to cover this notable political moment.



You can watch the full segment in the video above.