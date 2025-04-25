Jimmy Kimmel Suggests the ‘Good Reason’ Pete Hegseth’s Wife Comes to Meetings | Video

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth continues to face criticism for including his wife on official military business, but Jimmy Kimmel thinks maybe there’s a “good reason” for her involvement — like Hegseth needing a ride.

During his monologue on Thursday night, Kimmel thoroughly roasted Hegseth once again, marveling that “the stories about this guy just keep coming.” Most recently, it was reported that Hegseth’s wife was included on a second Signal group chat — a different thread than the one that accidentally included the editor-in-chief of The Atlantic.

That reveal came just a few weeks after it was reported that Hegseth brought her to meetings with foreign officials, and even to meetings before his confirmation.

“I don’t know, maybe there was a good reason for her to be at the meetings. Maybe she’s his designated driver!” Kimmel joked, once again swiping at Hegseth’s purported history with drinking on the job.

The late night host was particularly amused by the fact that this was apparently happening before Hegseth even officially had his position.

“Nothing inspires confidence in a guy like when he shows up to a job interview with his wife,” Kimmel quipped. “Here’s how I imagine that went: ‘The U.S. will not allow Iran to become a nuclear power, and every option will be on the table to prevent that. Right, honey?’”

Following the news, a Pentagon spokesman released a statement saying Hegseth’s wife has “never attended a meeting where sensitive or classified information was discussed.” That, Kimmel believed.

“Of course she hasn’t. She doesn’t need to! If there’s anything exciting, he catches her up on a text,” he joked. You can watch Jimmy Kimmel’s full monologue in the video above.