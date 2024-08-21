RuPaul Clocks Biden for Saying ‘Folks’ 12 Times in DNC Speech: ‘He’s Got No Folks Left to Give’ | Video

RuPaul has never had a problem standing out. That applies to everything from his onstage drag performance to his coverage of the DNC. While hosting “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” this week, the “RuPaul’s Drag Race” star took an unexpected approach for political coverage, tallying up Joe Biden’s Tuesday night speech.

“President Biden closed things out last night with a speech that was downright folksy,” Ru said.

The late night show then cut to a series of clips from Biden that counted every time he used the word “folks.” The bottom left “Folks Counter” got all the way up to 12 by the speech’s end.

“He’s got no folks left to give,” Ru cheerfully concluded.

That wasn’t the only clip he had up his sleeve. In the wake of Tim Walz calling Republicans like Donald Trump and JD Vance weird, Trump has started to say that Walz and Vice President Kamala Harris are the weird ones.

“Donald Trump is right. Our elected officials should not be going crazy onstage. It’s just so unbecoming of a politician,” Ru said. He then pulled out a clip filled with embarrassing snippets from Trump’s rallies — highlights included Trump flailing his arms around, screaming about lights, repeatedly saying “bing” and, of course, kissing the American flag.

The rest of RuPaul’s monologue was devoted to giving advice to LGBTQ people looking to travel to Florida (“Book in advance to make sure your room has a fully functional glory hole”) and debuting a new game in which the studio audience had to guess if pedestrians were drag queens or not.

Kimmel is set to return to his desk in the fall after taking his typical summer hiatus. So far this season, Martin Short, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, Kathryn Hahn, Anthony Anderson, Kumail Nanjiani and Lamorne Morris have all hosted the ABC show.