Biden Says Misinformation Is Biggest Concern Amid Hurricane Helene Recovery: ‘We’ve Been Ahead of the Game’ | Exclusive Video

President Joe Biden is pushing back against criticism for his administration’s response to Hurricane Helene in a new interview with Allen Media Group’s TheGrio.

In an exclusive clip premiering with TheWrap below, Biden was asked by TheGrio’s White House correspondent and Washington bureau chief April Ryan what his biggest concern is as he deals with Hurricane Helene recovery efforts and prepares for the work needed amid Hurricane Milton, to which he replied: misinformation.

“There’s a lot of folks out there spreading lies about what we’re not doing, that things are not going well and we’re not responding. In fact, we’re completely responsive and we’ve been ahead of the game,” he said in an interview conducted Tuesday at Milwaukee’s Department of Public Works. “My concern is, at the end of the day, there’s going to be a need to invest billions of dollars to resurrect these cities and infrastructure, but also just the lives of these people. There’s so much damage being done. Congress better be ready to step up and help.”

Watch the clip below:

In addition to the administration’s efforts around hurricane recovery and preparation, Biden and Ryan spoke about the president’s upcoming trip to Angola, reflections on his contributions to Black equality, his perspective on having Vice President Kamala Harris as a governing partner and his push to complete lead pipe removal across the nation.

“We hope that viewers will watch the President Biden interview on theGrio.com and get more information about what’s at stake in the upcoming presidential election,” Byron Allen, founder, chairman and CEO of Allen Media Group, said in a statement.

The interview will be released in two parts on TheGrio.com, with the first part set to premiere on Friday at 2:30 p.m. ET/11:30 a.m. PT and the second on Sunday at 8 a.m. ET/5 a.m. PT.

Check out TheWrap’s exclusive clip from Biden’s sit-down in the video above.