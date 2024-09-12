Jon Bon Jovi Persuades Woman Off Ledge of Nashville Bridge While Filming Music Video

Jon Bon Jovi helped save a woman’s life in Nashville when he spotted her in her time of need while coincidentally filming a music video nearby.

A representative for Bon Jovi confirmed the incident to TheWrap. The musician was filming a music video on Nashville’s Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge Tuesday night in an area that was otherwise open to the public. Bon Jovi declined further comment out of respect to the person he assisted.

“A shout out to Jon Bon Jovi and his team for helping a woman in Nashville on the Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge Tuesday night. Bon Jovi helped persuade her to come off the ledge over the Cumberland River to safety,” the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department shared on social media.

“It takes all of us to help keep each other safe,” Chief John Drake added. The woman was subsequently taken to a local hospital following the ordeal, per WKRN.

The singer was walking down the public bridge with his team Tuesday evening when they spotted the woman standing outside of the guardrail. Surveillance footage shared — and subsequently deleted — by the police department showed Bon Jovi and his companion approach the woman calmly before they engaged her in conversation. They eventually pulled the woman back to safety.

Due to his work through his JBJ Soul Foundation, Bon Jovi has extensive training in speaking with people in crisis.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 988 is a free, 24/7 confidential service that can provide people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress, or those around them, with support, information and local resources.