Jon Stewart Jokes Even Fox News Had to Admit ‘Fire Emoji’ at Pro-Military DNC Messaging

Jon Stewart quipped that even Fox News had to admit tha the Democratic National Convention was “fire emoji, fire emoji, fire emoji.”

Stewart hosted a special Thursday night live edition of “The Daily Show,” after VP Kamala Harris formally accepted the Democratic nomination for president, in which he riffed on the unfounded Beyoncé rumors and Donald Trump’s reaction to the evening.

“Look, Democrats have already drank the Kool Aid,” Stewart said over footage of exuberant attendees at the Chicago convention.

“Perhaps the best way to see how well it actually went is through the eyes of a more objective observer, a fair and balanced organization that will give you a more clear-eyed perspective,” he said before launching into the reaction over at Fox News. “I’ve got to be honest, I’m not sure they cared for it,” he added.

He cut to footage of Jesse Watters saying, “There’s not much joy in this convention hall,” next to a clip of Wednesday night’s energetic state roll call with DJ Cassidy. When Watters said the that the DNC “felt like a funeral,” Stewart said, “We all know funerals always have a DJ.”

He then cut to a hyped-up Fox News correspondent who was reporting live from the convention: “People are having a great time down here. Stevie Wonder just performed, and there’s more electricity in this room…”

“Unfortunately for Jesse, even Fox had to acknowledge ‘fire emoji, fire emoji, fire emoji,” Stewart quipped.

“The Daily Show” host also noted how many references were made to Democrats who had served in the military, including a former paratrooper, Army Ranger and a Navy pilot and a Special Forces member who was part of the mission to kill Osama bin Laden.

“That’s right, these are the mew Democrats, man,” he said. “They lead with joy and compassion and acceptance and oh yeah, we will f–k you up.”

Stewart joked that Donald Trump would “probably just be tweeting nonsensical sh– to distract from the fact that [Harris][ doesn’t faintly resemble the caricature that’s been painted. By the way, that is what he was doing. These are his real tweets,” he said, before sharing Trump’s all-caps posts such as “IS SHE TALKING ABOUT ME?”

Naturally, the comedian also commented on the unfounded rumor that Beyoncé, who gifted her song “Freedom” to Harris as her campaign theme song, would perform at the end of the night.

“Everybody thought that it was gonna be Beyoncé coming out there,” he said, while sharing this un-bleeped sentiment with his audience “She’s not here either. Hey, tickets are free motherf–kers.”