Jon Stewart Asks If Anyone Else Is Excited That ‘AI Had Its Job Replaced by AI?’ | Video

As DeepSeek plunges the new world of artificial intelligence into a financial panic, there’s one person who’s sort of happy about this new development: Jon Stewart.

This week, Chinese startup DeepSeek launched its latest AI models. To the shock of many, professionals have determined the R1 and R1-Zero reasoning models are on par or better than some of the leading models from American companies, even though they were created at a fraction of the cost. This has caused the stock of many prominent American-based AI leaders to plummet as DeepSeek has taken off.

“By the way, I do know this is bad news financially, but is anyone else somewhat excited that AI had its job replaced by AI?” Stewart asked on Monday night’s episode of “The Daily Show.”

Later in the monologue, Stewart called the stock plunge the “tenuous underpinning of everything we’ve banked our entire future economy on.” The Comedy Central host also sarcastically asked, “Who would have expected the Chinese to do it cheaper? I can’t believe it. It’s as though when you don’t have labor laws or f–king rights,” he added, trailing off.

Stewart even had some jokes about DeepSeek’s name. “Who names an AI company after the thing it actually does? Where are your random letters? Where’s your GPT? Your Grok?” Stewart incredulously asked. “DeepSeek sounds like what you would use it for. China is even beating us at naming s–t.”

To emphasize his point, Stewart pulled out his iPhone and asked Siri how bad the situation really is. “Jon, check out my OnlyFans,” fake Siri responded. Watch the full monologue, above.