Jonathan Majors’ Ex-Girlfriend Drops Defamation and Assault Lawsuit

Grace Jabbari, ex-girlfriend of Jonathan Majors, has dropped the defamation, assault and battery lawsuit she filed against the actor in March.

Her reason for dropping the lawsuit has not been made public, and it is not known if any settlement was reached. But in a joint statement confirming the end of the lawsuit, filed in the U.S. Southern District court of New York, Jabbari and Majors’ attorneys said that they will each cover their own legal costs.

“IT IS HEREBY STIPULATED AND AGREED by and between Plaintiff Grace Jabbari and Defendant Jonathan Majors, through their undersigned attorneys, that all claims against Defendant in the above-captioned action are hereby dismissed with prejudice, pursuant to Fed. R. Civ. P. 41(a)(1)(A)(ii), and each party will bear its own costs and attorneys’ fees,” the statement read.

Majors was convicted in December, 2023 for misdemeanor reckless assault and harassment. In April, he was sentenced participate in a one-year domestic violence program and avoided jail time. He was also ordered to continue therapy sessions and update the court on his progress. Judge Michael Gaffey cited Majors’ lack of a criminal history as a factor in the decision.

Following his conviction, Majors was dropped from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and his character Kang the Conqueror, originally planned to be the arc villain of the next phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He’s been replaced by Robert Downey Jr., who returns to the MCU as Doctor Doom.

Majors said he was “Heartbroken” over the change. Downey Jr. was announced to play Fantastic Four villain Doctor Doom in both “Avengers: Doomsday” and “Avengers: Secret Wars” at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con.