Jonathan Majors’ Ex-Girlfriend Drops Defamation and Assault Lawsuit

Grace Jabbari filed the suit in March, three months after Majors was convicted in New York on domestic violence charges

Jonathan Majors
Jonathan Majors attends the "Creed III" HBCU Atlanta fan screening at Regal Atlantic Station in February 2023 (Credit: Derek White/Getty Images)

Grace Jabbari, ex-girlfriend of Jonathan Majors, has dropped the defamation, assault and battery lawsuit she filed against the actor in March.

Her reason for dropping the lawsuit has not been made public, and it is not known if any settlement was reached. But in a joint statement confirming the end of the lawsuit, filed in the U.S. Southern District court of New York, Jabbari and Majors’ attorneys said that they will each cover their own legal costs.

“IT IS HEREBY STIPULATED AND AGREED by and between Plaintiff Grace Jabbari and Defendant Jonathan Majors, through their undersigned attorneys, that all claims against Defendant in the above-captioned action are hereby dismissed with prejudice, pursuant to Fed. R. Civ. P. 41(a)(1)(A)(ii), and each party will bear its own costs and attorneys’ fees,” the statement read.

Majors was convicted in December, 2023 for misdemeanor reckless assault and harassment. In April, he was sentenced participate in a one-year domestic violence program and avoided jail time. He was also ordered to continue therapy sessions and update the court on his progress. Judge Michael Gaffey cited Majors’ lack of a criminal history as a factor in the decision.

Following his conviction, Majors was dropped from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and his character Kang the Conqueror, originally planned to be the arc villain of the next phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He’s been replaced by Robert Downey Jr., who returns to the MCU as Doctor Doom.

Majors said he was “Heartbroken” over the change. Downey Jr. was announced to play Fantastic Four villain Doctor Doom in both “Avengers: Doomsday” and “Avengers: Secret Wars” at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con.

Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee to defense secretary,
Read Next
Pete Hegseth's 'Pretty Damning Sexual Allegations' Will Be the Focus After Matt Gaetz, Alyssa Farah Griffin Says | Video

Ross A. Lincoln

Ross joined TheWrap as a news editor in 2017; he was previously associate editor at Deadline from 2015-2017, and before that comics editor at The Escapist, and features editor at Game Front. As a writer, in addition to TheWrap his bylines can be found at Deadline, Box Office, The Los Angeles Times, LA Weekly, The…

Comments