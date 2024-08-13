Jordan Chiles’ Olympics Bronze Medal Will Not Be Reinstated Despite New Video Evidence, USA Gymnastics Says

Sports

The organization plans to “pursue every possible avenue and appeal process”

Jordan Chiles
Jordan Chiles of Team United States poses with her Paris 2024 Olympic medals (Credit: Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

USA Gymnastics’ appeal to reinstate Jordan Chiles’ Olympic bronze medal was denied Monday, but the organization said they are not giving up just yet.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) notified the organization that “their rules do not allow for an arbitral award to be reconsidered when conclusive new evidence is presented,” USA Gymnastics said in a statement.  

“We are deeply disappointed by the notification and will continue to pursue every possible avenue and appeal process, including to the Swiss Federal Tribunal, to ensure the just scoring placement, and medal award for Jordan,” they concluded.

Read it in full below:

On Sunday the organization announced that they submitted additional, previously unseen video evidence to CAS in defense of Chiles’ floor routine. The “time-stamped video evidence” shows that head coach Cecile Landi “first stated her request to file an inquiry at the inquiry table 47 seconds after the score is posted,” which lands well within the mandatory 60-second deadline.

Landi issued a second statement at the inquiry table 55 seconds after Chiles’ score was posted. Both inquiries were filed within the 60 second time frame allotted, according to USA Gymnastics.

The sports court body previously ruled that Landi’s inquiry was filed four seconds too late.

“The video footage provided was not available to USA Gymnastics prior to the tribunal’s decision and thus USAG did not have the opportunity to previously submit it,” the gymnastics org’s statement said Sunday.

Jordan Chiles of USA celebrates during the Women's Artistic Gymnastics Floor Exercise Final medal ceremony on Day 10 of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 5, 2024 in Paris, France
Read Next
USA Gymnastics Submits Video Refuting Jordan Chiles Ruling, Calls to Reinstate Her Bronze Medal and Score

Chiles was the last to compete in the Aug. 5 individual floor competition and received a score of 13.666, which landed her in fifth place behind Romania’s Ana Barbosu and Sabrina Maneca-Voinea, who each earned scores of 13.700. After evaluating Landi’s inquiry into the difficulty value of Chiles’ routine, the judges gave her an adjusted score of 13.766.

The sports court body later advised after the medal ceremony and Biles and Chiles’ viral podium moment that Romania’s Barbosu should be awarded third, Maneca-Voinea fourth and Chiles fifth place, but ultimately left the decision up to the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG).

Romania’s Olympic Committee requested that all three gymnasts be awarded with a bronze medal.

Chiles will still walk away from Paris a gold medalist for her contributions to the team gold for the all-around competition.

Jordan Chiles of Team United States competes in the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Floor Exercise Final on day ten of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 05, 2024 in Paris, France
Read Next
Jordan Chiles Stripped of Olympics Bronze Medal Win, Her Sister Responds: ‘Racism Is Real, It Exists, It Is Alive and Well’

Tess Patton

Tess joined TheWrap as the company’s first reporting fellow in 2024. Tess is from Birmingham, Alabama and attended the University of Southern California, graduating with degrees in theatre and journalism. She also served as the executive editor for Annenberg Media, closely overseeing coverage of campus protests amidst the Israel-Hamas War. Tess also has worked in…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.