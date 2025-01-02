Josh Welsh, Longtime Film Independent President, Dies at 62

Josh Welsh, Film Independent’s longtime president, has died at 62.

Welsh, who served as president of Film Independent since 2012, died peacefully on Tuesday at home with his wife and daughter after a five-year battle with colon cancer, according to a representative from the organization.

Serving as president of Film Independent for over a decade, Welsh bolstered the organization’s advocacy for filmmakers and commitment to promoting diversity in the industry. In his role overseeing all of the nonprofit’s programs and operations, he was responsible for growing Film Independent’s staff, budget, programming slate and membership.

His tenure also saw deepened strategic partnerships with studios, NGOs and governments, as well as increased international reach through the organization’s relationship with the State Department on the Global Media Makers Program.

“We are devastated by the loss of Josh Welsh,” Film Independent’s Board Chair Brenda Robinson said. “Josh was a tireless champion of independent voices, a trusted arts leader and a cherished colleague and friend. The work we do at Film Independent has never been more necessary and we will honor his legacy by continuing to build on the foundation he established. Our hearts go out to his family.”

Welsh’s involvement with Film Independent trace back to 1996, when he volunteered for the Film Independent Spirit Awards as a young actor in Los Angeles. He officially joined the staff over 20 years ago and prior to becoming Film Independent’s president in 2012, he oversaw the overall design, strategic planning and implementation of Film Independent’s Artist Development programs for over a decade. During this time, he spoke at film schools and served on numerous festival juries.

In addition to his Film Independent duties, Welsh was the lead singer in an alt-country band, titled Meatyard, whose recently completed an album will be released later this year. He holds a Ph.D. in philosophy from Johns Hopkins University and a Bachelor of Arts degree in philosophy from Kenyon College.

Welsh is survived by his wife, Bonnie Gavel, and daughter, Isla Welsh.