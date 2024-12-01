Judy Greer Admits She Turned Down ‘Modern Family’ Audition Because It ‘Felt So Limiting’ at the Time

Judy Greer was offered the opportunity to audition for the role of Claire Dunphy on “Modern Family” — which ultimately went to Julie Bowen — over 15 years ago.

In a recent interview with Jesse Tyler Ferguson on the “Dinner’s On Me” podcast, she admitted the role “felt so limiting” compared to her other work at the time. In fact, Greer told the “Modern Family” alum, “I was just like, ‘I don’t know if I want to be America’s mom yet.’”

“This was a time in my career when I was starting to [play moms],” the actress explained. In stark contrast, she personally wasn’t sure whether or not she would ever have kids herself. “It sounds so silly to say it out loud now, but I’ll be honest. In a movie, I would have a kid. And then there was this opportunity to audition where I would have three kids, one of them in high school,” she recalled.

“And on a TV show … and you do have to think of these things in success, and obviously ‘Modern Family’ was a huge success,” Greer continued. “In a movie, people kind of see it and then they forget. In a TV show, it’s just like, you’re a mom.”

After acknowledging she wasn’t even sure she’d have gotten the role in the first place, Greer added, “And in addition to just the perception of who you are as an actor, it’s lifestyle, too. I was like, well, I like traveling a lot, and I like doing all these movies, and I like going to all these places, and I like meeting all these people. I wasn’t ready for it, in and out of my career.”

“Modern Family” was the most-nominated comedy series at the Emmy Awards throughout its 11-season run. The ABC sitcom won a total of 22 Emmys before its finale in 2020.

In June, Ferguson hinted at a potential “Modern Family” reunion of some kind. While speaking with “The Talk,” the actor said, “I know, it’s something I can’t really talk about, isn’t that annoying? I know. I was on the set with some of my castmates. It’s not a reboot … is it a movie? I don’t know.”

Ferguson had also posted a photo from the show’s set, which prompted inquiries about a reunion in the first place. “I probably shouldn’t have posted it because then I wouldn’t be having to talk about it on national television,” he noted. “But listen, this is the thing I’m really excited about. Because people are so excited about this photo, I’m just thrilled that people want us back that much. I would love to do a reboot. I think you would know if we were doing one, but there is something coming out.”

A WhatsApp commercial with some of the cast subsequently aired later that month.