‘Modern Family’ Stars Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Julie Bowen Spent Thanksgiving in the Hospital With Their Kids

“Modern Family” alums Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Julie Bowen both found themselves in the hospital over the holiday.

According to both of their Instagram accounts, the actors revealed they made separate trips to the hospital over Thanksgiving with their kids. Bowen shared a picture of one of her sons silhouetted in front of a hospital Thursday night.

“It’s not a holiday without a trip to the ER. (He’s fine, btw) HAPPY THANKSGIVING,” she wrote.

Ferguson shared a picture of his son sleeping on him while they laid in a hospital bed together.

See both posts below:

“I have received a lot of parenting wisdom from @itsjuliebowen, so seeing I wasn’t the only one with a kid in the ER on Thanksgiving was comforting. (He’s also fine.),” Ferguson said. “Thank you to the kind folks at Lennox Health. NYC really DOES have the best healthcare.”

The two played brother and sister Mitchell and Claire on “Modern Family” from 2009-2020. They reunited for their roles together earlier this year when they – along with their on-screen spouses Ty Burrell and Eric Stonestreet – appeared in a WhatsApp commercial.

Fans hype grew for a real reunion for the show when Ferguson shared a photo from the familiar Dunphy house over the summer. The actor fanned those flames when the photo came up while he was a guest on “The Talk.”

“That was on the set, and yes, we’re doing a sequel,” Ferguson said. “I’m just kidding. I know, it’s something I can’t really talk about, isn’t that annoying? I know. I was on the set with some of my castmates. It’s not a reboot … is it a movie? I don’t know.”

He continued, “I probably shouldn’t have posted it because then I wouldn’t be having to talk about it on national television. But listen, this is the thing I’m really excited about. Because people are so excited about this photo, I’m just thrilled that people want us back that much. I would love to do a reboot. I think you would know if we were doing one, but there is something coming out.”

The reunion turned out to be the commercial — but if interest remains high, anything is possible.